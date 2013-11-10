(Updated: ADDS career-high for Mason in 3rd graph DELETES extra word “to” in 5th graph)

Seton Hall 83, Niagara 72: Sterling Gibbs scored 17 of his 23 points at the line as the Pirates took a sloppy season-opener from the visiting Purple Eagles.

Brandon Mobley added 14 points and Patrik Auda scored 11 while leading returning scorer Fuquan Edwin was held to four due to foul trouble for Seton Hall (1-0). The Pirates went 33-for-52 from the line as the game turned into a free-throw battle.

Antoine Mason had a career-high 34 points and Marcus Ware scored 10 for Niagara (0-1), which committed 37 personal fouls and had four players foul out. Ramone Snowden grabbed 15 rebounds before fouling out.

Gibbs went 10-for-14 from the line in the first half as Seton Hall racked up nearly as many made free throws (18) as field goal attempts (20). The Purple Eagles were only one behind with 17 made free throws in the period but went into the break down 39-34.

Niagara was within 50-47 with 13 minutes left before an 8-0 burst, capped by Jaren Sina’s 3-pointer, pushed it to a double-digit advantage. Mobley’s dunk with 8:40 to play made it a 15-point edge and the Pirates held the Purple Eagles off at the line the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Niagara went 32-for-50 from the line but just 2-for-17 from 3-point range. … Mobley and Auda each fouled out for Seton Hall, which was one behind the Purple Eagles with 36 personal fouls. … The game was part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic, which is played at host schools until the championship round in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 22-23.