Preview: Nicholls State at Auburn

Coach Tony Barbee enters his fourth year at Auburn looking to get off to a quick start as his Tigers play host to Nicholls State in the season opener for both teams. Barbee coached the Tigers to a career-worst 9-23 record last season, including a last-place 3-15 mark in the Southeastern Conference. Nicholls State is from the Southland Conference.

Barbee, who is 12-38 in SEC contests, 35-59 overall at Auburn and whose Tigers teams have lost 20-plus games twice, insists he’s not worried about whether he’s on the hot seat. “That doesn’t mean a thing to me,” he said. “The only thing that matters is how I perform every day in preparing this team.” Auburn will be trying to overcome the loss of its top scorer Frankie Sullivan (14.5 points per game). If Chris Denson (11.9), who missed 12 games due to injury last season, can stay healthy, he should be should be the Tigers’ top scoring option. Allen Payne (7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds) is only other returning Auburn player to get significant playing time last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, None.

ABOUT NICHOLLS STATE (9-21, 8-10 Southland): Dantrell Thomas (13.8 points per game), T.J. Carpenter (10.0) and Jeremy Smith (7.4) are the top returning scorers for the Colonels, who are coached by J.P. Piper. Increased roles for each player should help offset the loss of Fred Hunter, who won the Southland Conference’s scoring title last season by averaging 19.9 points per game. Nicholls State has added size by recruiting Cade Towers (6-9, 225) and Liam Thomas (6-10, 195) along with the sharpshooting Luke Doyle.

ABOUT AUBURN (9-23, 3-15 SEC): After beating Alabama, 49-37, last Feb. 6, Auburn closed out last season with losses in 16 of its last 17 games. Better things are expected from the Tigers in 2013-14, especially of Asauhn Dixon-Tatum (3.7 points per game), a 7-foot center, who should get more playing time after making just one start last season. After redshirting in 2012-13, Virginia transfer KT Harrell could have a big opportunity as well.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn’s 23 losses last season were the most in school history.

2. Nicholls State made only 159-of-521 of its three-point attempts (30.5 percent) and had the worst field-goal percentage defense (.472) in the Southland Conference last season.

3. Barbee was an assistant for Kentucky coach John Calipari at Memphis from 2000-06 when the Wildcats averaged nearly 25 wins a season.

PREDICTION: Auburn, 77, Nicholls State 47