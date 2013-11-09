FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auburn 76, Nicholls State 52
November 9, 2013 / 3:49 AM / 4 years ago

Auburn 76, Nicholls State 52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS rebounds to 39-34 in 4th graph)

Auburn 76, Nicholls State 52: KT Harrell scored a game-high 21 points and Chris Denson added 20 as thehost Tigers cruised in the season opener for both teams.

Harrell shot 6-of-9 from thefield to score 15 of his points in the first half. The Tigers, who went15-for-19 from the free-throw line in the first half, led 37-29 at the break.

T.J. Carpenter and Jeremy Smith scored ninepoints apiece for Nicholls State, which shot 33.9 percent from the floor and hit just 10-of-22 free throws. Dantrell Thomas and Cade Towers each scored eight points.

Auburn won the reboundingbattle 39-34 and had seven blocked shots to the Colonels’ one. The Tigersused a 14-2 second-half run to build their lead to 68-41.

The Tigers shot 47.8 percent from the field. Auburn finished 28-of-41 from the foulline.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn’s Tony Barbee is 7-1 in season openers as a head coach, including a 3-1 mark with theTigers. . . . The teams met for the first time in 1993, a 79-76 Nicholls Statewin, but Auburn has won the last five matchups. . . . Nicholls State is 2-45all-time against teams from the SEC.

