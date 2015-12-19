Colorado 85, Nicholls State 68

Senior forward Josh Scott scored 20 points and Colorado had to rally from a double-digit deficit to win its ninth straight game as it prevailed 85-68 over Nicholls State in nonconference play on Friday night in Boulder, Colo.

Junior guard Josh Fortune scored 17 points and sophomore guard George King added 14 for the Buffaloes.

Colorado (9-1) trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half and shot 62.1 percent from the field in the second to overtake Nicholls State.

Senior guard T.J. Carpenter had 18 points and seven rebounds for Nicholls State (3-7), which lost its fourth straight game. Junior forward Ja‘Dante’ Frye scored 16 points for the Colonels, who were outrebounded 45-30.

The Buffaloes trailed by seven early in the second half before using a 17-3 surge to take a 53-46 advantage on a tip-in by sophomore forward Tory Miller with 12:41 remaining.

Junior guard Johnathan Bell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to bring the Colonels within one before Colorado answered with a 10-2 run to make it 63-54 on a three-point play by Scott with 7:37 to go.

Fortune drained a 3-pointer to make it an 11-point margin with 6:24 left and a dunk by Scott boosted the lead to 75-60 with 4:31 remaining.

Freshman guard Thomas Akyazili drained a 3-pointer to increase the lead to 16 and the Buffaloes made their last 11 shots from the field while pulling away.

Nicholls State rattled off 13 straight points and led 18-12 on Frye’s basket with 13:27 left in the first half. The Colonels increased the lead to 10 on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Quinton Thomas with two minutes to play before the Buffaloes scored the final five points to trail 38-33 at the break.