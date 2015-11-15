Preview: Nicholls State at Florida State

Florida State returns all five starters from last season and features a talented group of newcomers entering Sunday’s season opener at home against Nicholls State, and now it is veteran coach Leonard Hamilton’s task to bring together the pieces. “The challenge is how to mesh that and sustain it for long periods of time,” said Hamilton, who begins his 14th season looking to return the Seminoles to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.

Florida State brings back 87 percent of its scoring and 89 percent of its rebounding from last season. Sophomore Xavier Rathan-Mayes set a school record for freshman scoring in 2014-15, averaging 14.9 points, and enters this season as one of the top point guards in the nation. To that solid core Hamilton has one of the nation’s top recruiting classes, highlighted by high school All-America guard Dwayne Bacon. The Colonels finished sixth in the Southland Conference last season and return all five starters.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NICHOLLS STATE (2014-15: 10-19): The Colonels return their top two scorers in guard T.J. Carpenter (10.9 points) and forward Ja‘Dante’ Frye (10.7), but lost returning starter Sam McBeath to a broken foot in the preseason. Kyle Caudill could make a big impact inside after transferring from Boston College while fellow 7-foot center Liam Thomas averaged 6.4 points while starting all 29 games last season. Nicholls State finished 12th in the 13-team Southland in scoring a season ago (65 points per game).

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (2014-15: 17-16): The Seminoles’ strength rests in the backcourt, where Rathan-Mayes, Montay Brandon and Devon Bookert combined to average 36.8 points last season, but Hamilton hopes a deeper roster will keep him from having three players average 35 minutes per contest. Bookert hit 39.3 percent of his 3-point attempts while Brandon shot 54.1 percent from the field. Freshmen guards Malik Beasley and Terance Mann join Bacon to form one of the top groups of newcomers in the ACC.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State lost all seven games in which it faced an ACC team that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.

2. The Seminoles finished last in the conference in turnovers per game (14.5) and assist-to-turnover ratio (0.8) a season ago.

3. Nicholls State and Florida State are two of only seven teams in the country with multiple seven-footers on their rosters.

PREDICTION: Florida State 84, Nicholls State 61