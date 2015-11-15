Florida State 109, Nicholls State 62

Herald freshmen guards Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley combined for 44 points, eight rebounds and four steals in their first collegiate appearances as Florida State rolled to a 109-62 blowout win against Nicholls State on Sunday at Tallahassee, Fla.

Bacon led all scorers with 23 points while Beasley added 21 on 7-of-9 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range for the Seminoles (1-0).

Guard Terrance Mann added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four steals, guard Devon Bookert chipped in 11 points, and star guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes rounded out Florida State’s five double-figure scorers with 11 points and a game-high 11 assists.

Nicholls State was led by 13 points from forward Ja‘Dante Frye. Guard T.J. Carter contributed 10 points for the Colonels (0-1).

The Seminoles raced out to a 60-32 halftime lead and looked like a far different team than they did a year ago when they finished 17-16 and missed the NCAA tournament.

The Seminoles outrebounded Nicholls State 42-21, and shot 67.9 percent as a team.

Sunday’s meeting marked the third meeting in school history with Florida State winning all three. This was also the second time that the two programs played one another in a season opener.