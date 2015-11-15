FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida State 109, Nicholls State 62
November 15, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Florida State 109, Nicholls State 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Herald freshmen guards Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley combined for 44 points, eight rebounds and four steals in their first collegiate appearances as Florida State rolled to a 109-62 blowout win against Nicholls State on Sunday at Tallahassee, Fla.

Bacon led all scorers with 23 points while Beasley added 21 on 7-of-9 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range for the Seminoles (1-0).

Guard Terrance Mann added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four steals, guard Devon Bookert chipped in 11 points, and star guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes rounded out Florida State’s five double-figure scorers with 11 points and a game-high 11 assists.

Nicholls State was led by 13 points from forward Ja‘Dante Frye. Guard T.J. Carter contributed 10 points for the Colonels (0-1).

The Seminoles raced out to a 60-32 halftime lead and looked like a far different team than they did a year ago when they finished 17-16 and missed the NCAA tournament.

The Seminoles outrebounded Nicholls State 42-21, and shot 67.9 percent as a team.

Sunday’s meeting marked the third meeting in school history with Florida State winning all three. This was also the second time that the two programs played one another in a season opener.

