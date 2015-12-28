FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston 76, Nicholls State 49
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 28, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Houston 76, Nicholls State 49

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Houston 76, Nicholls State 49

Senior forward Devonta Pollard had 18 points and eight rebounds as Houston rolled to an easy 76-49 victory over Nicholls State on Monday afternoon at Hofheinz Pavilion in Houston.

Junior guard Damyean Dotson added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (10-2). Sophomore guard Rob Gray Jr. had 14 points and freshman point guard Galen Robinson Jr. had a season-best 10 assists for Houston, which posted a 53-28 rebounding edge.

Sophomore guard Quintin Thomas scored 15 points for the Colonels (4-9), who are winless in eight road games. Junior forward Adam Ward grabbed seven rebounds for Nicholls State, which shot just 28.1 percent from the field and 5-of-26 from 3-point range.

Pollard made 7 of 8 shots from the field and half of his rebounds came on the offensive glass. Houston was just 4-of-23 from 3-point range and missed all 10 of its first-half attempts.

The Cougars led by 11 points at halftime and began pulling away with a 9-0 burst to begin the second half. The advantage reached 61-32 on a layup by senior guard Eric Weary Jr. with 9:24 remaining and Houston led comfortably the rest of the way.

Nicholls State trailed 10-8 after a 3-pointer by junior forward Ja‘Dante’ Frye with 13:30 left in the first half. The Cougars responded by scoring the next 12 points and led by as many as 16 before settling for a 31-20 halftime lead.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.