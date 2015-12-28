Houston 76, Nicholls State 49

Senior forward Devonta Pollard had 18 points and eight rebounds as Houston rolled to an easy 76-49 victory over Nicholls State on Monday afternoon at Hofheinz Pavilion in Houston.

Junior guard Damyean Dotson added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (10-2). Sophomore guard Rob Gray Jr. had 14 points and freshman point guard Galen Robinson Jr. had a season-best 10 assists for Houston, which posted a 53-28 rebounding edge.

Sophomore guard Quintin Thomas scored 15 points for the Colonels (4-9), who are winless in eight road games. Junior forward Adam Ward grabbed seven rebounds for Nicholls State, which shot just 28.1 percent from the field and 5-of-26 from 3-point range.

Pollard made 7 of 8 shots from the field and half of his rebounds came on the offensive glass. Houston was just 4-of-23 from 3-point range and missed all 10 of its first-half attempts.

The Cougars led by 11 points at halftime and began pulling away with a 9-0 burst to begin the second half. The advantage reached 61-32 on a layup by senior guard Eric Weary Jr. with 9:24 remaining and Houston led comfortably the rest of the way.

Nicholls State trailed 10-8 after a 3-pointer by junior forward Ja‘Dante’ Frye with 13:30 left in the first half. The Cougars responded by scoring the next 12 points and led by as many as 16 before settling for a 31-20 halftime lead.