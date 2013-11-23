Preview: Nicholls State at Memphis

No. 11 Memphis looks to rebound from a blowout loss to Oklahoma State when it hosts winless Nicholls State on Saturday. The Tigers shot a disappointing 41.2 percent from the field against Oklahoma State while Marcus Smart dominated them with a career-high 39 points. Nick King was the lone bright spot for Memphis with a team-high 23 points in the last game and he’ll look to put up similar numbers against the Colonels, who have lost three straight on the road.

Despite playing only 15 minutes in each of his first two games for the Tigers, King is averaging 18 points to lead the team. Dantrell Thomas put up a career-high 27 points against North Texas and leads the Colonels in almost every major category. Memphis beat Nicholls State 92-72 in the only previous meeting in 1994..

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NICHOLLS STATE (0-3): The Colonels dropped games to Auburn, North Texas and Troy as part of a four-game road trip to start the season. Memphis will be the last stop before the Colonels return home for a brief stint, and ending a long road trip with a win over the Tigers will be easier said than done. Thomas (16.3) and fellow senior guard Jeremy Smith (10.3) are averaging double figures in scoring for the Colonels, who will need to be efficient on the offensive end to stay with the high-scoring Tigers.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (1-1): The Tigers opened the season with a relatively easy win over Austin Peay in which they led 51-29 at halftime before settling for a 95-69 victory. Oklahoma State, however, was an abrupt wake-up call for the Tigers, who trailed by 18 at the half and could not generate a late comeback. With a light schedule ahead before a Dec.17 matchup with No. 14 Florida, the Tigers will look to build confidence with a strong effort against the Colonels.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis has a 24-game winning streak at home against un-ranked opponents.

2. Memphis G Chris Crawford is tied for fifth in the nation with 3.5 steals per game.

3. Nicholls State is 0-3 against ranked teams in the past two seasons.

PREDICTION: Memphis 97, Nicholls State 58