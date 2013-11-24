(Updated: RECASTS 2nd sentence in 3rd graph)

No. 11 Memphis 98, Nicholls State 59: Freshman Austin Nichols had a career-high 20 points for the host Tigers as they rolled past the winless Colonels.

Along with Nichols, Memphis (2-1) had five players finish in double figures in scoring. Joe Jackson went 14-of-15 from the free-throw line en route to an 18-point effort while Missouri transfer Michael Dixon Jr. added 16 points off the bench.

Jeremy Smith had a team-high 16 points for Nicholls State (0-4). Amin Torres, Luke Doyle and Dantrell Thomas contributed seven points each while Liam Thomas pulled down nine rebounds.

The Tigers took a 51-29 lead into halftime with potent scoring from Nichols and Jackson, who had already reached double figures by the break. Nicholls State was outrebounded 48-34 and the Tigers dominated in getting to the charity stripe, going 31-of-50.

Dixon made back-to-back 3-pointers and Nichols added consecutive layups during a 14-0 run in the second half for a comfortable 71-37 lead as the Tigers continued to pour it on. Memphis shot 52.5 percent from the field and finished with a season-high point total.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis won its 25th straight home game against an unranked opponent. ... Thomas, the Colonels’ leading scorer on the season, collected all seven of his points in the second half. ... Jackson made his first 13 free-throw attempts of the game.