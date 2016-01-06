Memphis 82, Nicholls 46

Junior guard Avery Woodson came off the bench to score 15 points, helping Memphis beat visiting Nicholls 82-46 on Tuesday at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn.

Woodson led five players who scored in double figures for the Tigers (10-4). Senior guard Ricky Tarrant Jr., senior forward Trahson Burrell and freshman forwards Nick Marshall and Dedric Lawson scored 12 points apiece. Lawson also had eight rebounds and three steals.

Junior guard Johnathan Bell scored nine points to lead the Colonels (4-11).

Nicholls took a 16-11 lead on a jumper by senior center K.C. Caudill before Tarrant scored six consecutive points to spark a 13-0 run for Memphis. The Tigers followed that burst with an all-out barrage, outscoring the Colonels 26-0 over a span of 6:54 to take a 50-18 lead.

Memphis maintained a big lead throughout the second half. The Tigers went up 56-25 on a dunk by Woodson, took a 65-32 lead on a jumper by Burrell and led by as many as 39 late.

Memphis shot 44.3 percent from the field while holding Nicholls to 35.8 percent shooting. The Tigers forced 27 turnovers and committed only nine.