Preview: Nicholls State at Michigan

Caris LeVert has proven to be an essential piece for Michigan, which plays host to Nicholls State on Saturday. LeVert leads the 18th-ranked Wolverines in rebounding (6.8), assists (4.4) and steals (1.8), and ranks second to Zak Irvin in scoring (16.8). “He gets into the lane, and he can finish or find people,” Michigan coach John Beilein told reporters. “We’ll either play off him, (with his ability to score) or his residual action from him being able to see the court so well. He really is good at it.”

Because Nicholls State isn’t on the level of the Wolverines’ previous two opponents – Oregon and Villanova, who Michigan split with during the Legends Classic earlier this week – Beilein will be able to further evaluate some of Levert’s complementary players, namely his underclassmen. Freshmen Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Aubrey Dawkins are a pair of guards who could see extended minutes against the winless Colonels, while forward Ricky Doyle displayed flashes of potential in the Legends Classic. Kameron Chatman is another freshman still adjusting to college basketball and he’s coming off his best game to date against Villanova with six points on 3-of-5 shooting in 19 minutes.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT NICHOLLS STATE (0-3): Liam Thomas scored 13 points but was the only Colonels player to score in double figures in their last game against Wake Forest and the team shot 2-of-12 from 3-point range. Amin Torres averaged 14.5 points in the first two games against North Texas and UCLA but finished with four points against the Demon Deacons. The Colonels, who don’t play at home until Dec. 6 against Loyola-New Orleans, have lost 19 of their last 20 road games against non-league foes.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (4-1): Michigan is going to have to take better care of the ball than it did against Villanova, when the Wolverines committed a season-high 11 turnovers. Michigan has turned the ball over only 8.4 times per game this season but has been rattled at times under pressure defenses. Derrick Walton Jr. has been nagged by injuries and could rest with a big matchup against Syracuse coming up next week.

TIP-INS

1. This is the first ever meeting between these programs.

2. The Wolverines are home for four consecutive games against Nicholls State, Syracuse, NJIT and Eastern Michigan.

3. The Colonels were outrebounded, 42-21, and outscored 28-10 from the free-throw line against Wake Forest.

PREDICTION: Michigan 100, Nicholls State 64