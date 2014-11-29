No. 18 Michigan 91, Nicholls State 62: Caris LeVert scored 19 of his season-high 24 points in the first half and the Wolverines easily dispatched the visiting Colonels.

In a tune up for its upcoming ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup against Syracuse, Michigan (5-1) shot a sizzling 63 percent in the first half and LeVert was the catalyst while shooting 8-for-12 overall and 5-for-6 from long range. Ricky Doyle recorded career highs of 15 points and six rebounds, Zak Irvin scored 14 points and Kameron Chatman added a career-high 11 for the Wolverines, who rebounded from a 60-55 loss to Villanova.

Nicholls State, who was coming off a 75-48 setback at Wake Forest, dropped its fourth consecutive game of the season, all on the road. Ja’Dante’ Frye scored 15 points and added six rebounds while T.J. Carpenter scored 12 to lead the Colonels (0-4).

After an early 4-0 lead for the Colonels, Michigan answered with 13 consecutive points before Nicholls State scored again, with Chatman scoring five points during the run. The Wolverines led 41-20 then closed the first half on a 12-0 run for a 53-20 lead.

LeVert’s 19 points at the break are the most by any Wolverine in any half so far this season and Doyle had reached his personal best of 11 points by halftime. The 33-point halftime lead was the Wolverines largest of the season as well as the highest first-half point total.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan’s unsung hero was Spike Albrecht scored 10 points with seven assists and three steals. … The Wolverines came into the game averaging 5.6 steals game and finished with seven. ... Michigan buried 14-of-24 3-pointers and eclipsed the 90-point mark for the second time this season.