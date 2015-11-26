New Mexico 75, Nicholls State 63

Guard Elijah Brown scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help New Mexico shake off a sluggish start, and the Lobos defeated Nicholls State 75-63 on Wednesday night at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.

Forward Tim Williams added 10 points and 12 rebounds as New Mexico (4-1) bounced back from suffering its first defeat of the season, a 90-82 road loss to USC on Tuesday.

Ja‘Dante’ Frye led Nicholls State with 22 points. The Colonials (1-3) were coming off a Monday road loss at Hawaii.

Although New Mexico struggled from the field making only 41.3 percent of its attempts (26-for-63), the Lobos made the Colonels pay the price for committing 21 fouls. New Mexico went 17 of 23 while Nicholls State went to the free-throw line 19 times making 12 of them.

In addition, the Colonels shot only 32.8 percent from the field.

Leading by only four at the intermission, New Mexico opened the second half on its second 18-8 run of the game to take an 11-point lead and control of the game at the 10:16 mark of the half.

The Lobos clamped down on defense and extended their lead to 15 points.

Early on, Nicholls State showed no ill effects playing in the New Mexico altitude. And despite having to travel more than 3,000 miles to get to The Pit from Hawaii it was the Colonels who looked sharp as in the early going.

A pair of 3-point shots by Johnathan Bell gave the Colonels a 27-21 lead as the Lobos struggled to find any rhythm.

But New Mexico caught its breath and settled down to outscore Nicholls State 18-8 to close the half.