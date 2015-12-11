San Diego State 84, Nicholls State 47

Freshman guard Jeremy Hemsley scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting as San Diego State rolled to an 84-47 nonconference victory over Nicholls State on Thursday in San Diego.

Sophomore guard Trey Kell added 15 points for the Aztecs (7-4), who held a 22-0 edge in fast-break points. Senior forward Winston Shepard had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman guard Ben Perez was also in double digits with 11 points and joined Kell in making three 3-point baskets.

Junior forward Ja‘Dante’ Frye had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Colonels (3-4). Nicholls State shot just 24.6 percent from the field and was 4 of 22 from 3-point range.

The Aztecs seized control early with a 15-2 run to open up a 22-6 advantage on Kell’s jumper. The lead reached 20 points for the first time on two free throws by Shepard with 5:43 left in the first half.

Eight straight points boosted San Diego State’s lead to 26 late in the first half en route to a 44-21 edge at the break. Kell scored five points in a 10-0 burst to start the second half to increase the lead to 33.

The Aztecs led by as many as 37 points in the latter stages as the Colonels missed 16 of their final 18 field-goal attempts.

San Diego State scored 28 points off 20 Nicholls State turnovers.