Preview: Nicholls State at UCLA

UCLA continues to ease into the slate when it hosts Nicholls State on Thursday night. The Bruins, still trying to fill holes left by three starters who bolted for the NBA, are off to a 2-0 start averaging nearly 100 points. Returning guard Norman Powell leads UCLA in scoring with an average of 19 points.

Nicholls State was picked to finish eighth in the Southland Conference preseason poll and didn’t get things off on a good start. The Colonels shot 0-for-13 from 3-point range in the first half of their season opener and never could recover, dropping a 71-57 decision at North Texas. Nicholls State returns three starters from last season’s 14-15 team.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT NICHOLLS STATE (0-1): The Colonels finished 10-8, good for fourth place in the Southland last season. A pair of juniors pace the attack led by T.J. Carpenter, who averaged 9.3 points last season and led the team with 58 3-pointers. Australian Sam McBeath made seven starts last season, averaging 7.4 points, but was held to one point on 0-of-5 shooting in the opener.

ABOUT UCLA (2-0): The Bruins put up 113 points in their season-opening demolition of Montana State and cruised past Coastal Carolina last time out. Bryce Alford appears poised to run the point in his father’s offense and averaged 9.5 assists in the first two games. Promising freshman Kevon Looney had 17 points and 14 rebounds in the 84-71 win over Coastal Carolina.

TIP-INS

1. Nicholls was outrebounded 56-34 in its opener.

2. UCLA has put all five starters in double figures in both games this season.

3. This is the first meeting between the two teams.

PREDICTION: UCLA 84, Nicholls State 60.