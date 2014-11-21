(Updated: CORRECTS assist total in lede DELETES extra “from” in graph 3)

UCLA 107, Nicholls State 74: Bryce Alford recorded 28 points and 13 assists as the host Bruins cruised.

Alford, who posted his second double-double of the season, knocked down 6-of-11 from 3-point range as UCLA moved to 3-0. Norman Powell added 23 points, Tony Parker had 20 and freshman Kevon Looney added 12 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Nicholls State (0-2) got 18 points off the bench, all in the second half, from Amin Torres but was never in it. The Colonels trailed 30-10 in the early going and got 14 points from Richie Lewis and 12 from T.J. Carpenter.

Alford put on a one-man highlight show in the final minute of the first half. On one possession, he split the defense on a break before launching a behind-the-back pass to Isaac Hamilton for an open 3-pointer, and ran off a screen to bury a 3-pointer of his own as the horn sounded giving the Bruins a 60-29 at the half.

UCLA shot 55.9 percent from the floor, including 11-of-21 from 3-point range. The Bruins also outrebounded the Colonels 49-33, and Alford hit all six of free throws and is 12-of-12 for the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA, which scored 113 points in its season opener, has scored 60 in the first half in two of its three games this season. ...Alford had 18 points and eight assists in the first half. ...Hamilton finished with nine points and five assists for the Bruins.