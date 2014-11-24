Preview: Nicholls State at Wake Forest

Wake Forest began its season-high five-game homestand on a bit of a sour note, but the Demon Deacons stand a good chance of rebounding Monday when they host Nicholls State. Wake Forest dropped its second straight game in Friday’s 85-81 loss to Iona, two days after the Demon Deacons were routed by 30 at Arkansas. First-year coach Danny Manning’s squad did not help itself versus the Gaels, shooting 27.3 percent in the first half while giving up at least 83 points for the second straight game.

“It (was) a game where if we come out and we play like we did for certain stretches in the second half, it might be a different outcome,” Manning told reporters after the game. The Colonels continued their season-opening four-game road trip with the first of three power-conference opponents on Thursday, falling 107-74 at UCLA. Nicholls State, which will travel to No. 22 Michigan on Saturday and fourth-ranked Wisconsin on Dec. 13 before getting into its Southland Conference schedule, opened its season with 71-57 loss at North Texas.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NICHOLLS STATE (0-2): Although they don’t exactly lack for size – eight players stand between 6-6 and 6-10 – the Colonels have been outrebounded by a staggering 19 rebounds per game thus far. Another sore spot for Nicholls State has been foul shooting; Nicholls State is shooting 50 percent from the stripe and has been outscored 54-15 at the foul line by the Mean Green and Bruins. Reserve guard Amin Torres (14.5 points) leads the team in scoring despite playing less than 20 minutes in both games while 6-4 guard T.J. Carpenter paces the team in rebounding (6.5).

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-2): Although Devin Thomas shot 2-of-9 from the field against Iona, the 6-9, 245-pound forward continued playing at a high level, finishing with 12 points and 18 boards – one shy of his career high – for his fourth double-double in as many games. Thomas’ rebounding contributed greatly to the Demon Deacons’ 55-34 rebounding advantage – including a season-high 21 on the offensive end – and 20-2 edge on second-chance points. “We need offensive rebounds to score; that is part of who we are right now. We did a good job late but we have to have that same mindset throughout the duration of the game,” Manning said.

TIP-INS

1. Thomas leads the ACC with 13 career double-doubles.

2. Wake Forest has outshot its opponents by an average of 17.6 percent in its two wins, but has been outshot by an average of 14.5 percent in its two losses.

3. The Demon Deacons own a plus-15.8 rebounding margin this season.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 80, Nicholls State 58