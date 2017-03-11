Cole propels North Carolina Central to MEAC title

Patrick Cole had 18 points and eight rebounds as North Carolina Central beat Norfolk State 67-59 Saturday in the MEAC tournament final at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

The Eagles took control in the second half with a 17-0 run and are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history and first since 2014. A dunk by Kyle Benton capped the run and gave North Carolina Central a 62-46 lead with 3:50 to play.

Norfolk State went nearly 11 minutes in the second half without scoring.

Dajuan Graf added 17 points and Rashauan Madison had 12 for North Carolina Central (25-8).

Zaynah Robinson led Norfolk State with 18 points and Kerwin Okoro added 12 points for the Spartans (17-16), who led 38-35 at halftime.