Preview: Norfolk State at Alabama

Alabama puts its 14-game non-conference home-winning streak on the line against Norfolk State on Saturday. The Crimson Tide haven’t lost to an out-of-SEC opponent at home since a 77-74 setback against Xavier in 2013.

Alabama extended its streak just before the new year with a 67-59 overtime victory against Jacksonville State on Tuesday. Arthur Edwards scored 16 points, Jimmie Taylor had 13 with five blocked shots and Riley Norris added 10 to go with a game-high 11 rebounds. The Gamecocks scored the first two points in overtime but the Crimson Tide scored the next 10 to stay perfect at home this season (4-0). The Spartans also played Tuesday, but fell short at crosstown rival Old Dominion 68-57 in their seventh straight game away from home.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT NORFOLK STATE (5-9): The Spartans closed within 59-55 with 4:54 remaining but missed their final seven field goal attempts while Old Dominion closed the game out on a 9-2 run. Jeff Short, who scored 14 points on Tuesday, is averaging 19.5 points in the last four games for Norfolk State, and ranks third in the Mid-Eastern Athletic conference in scoring at 17 per game. The Spartans rank 32nd nationally and lead the conference in 3-point shooting at 39.2 percent.

ABOUT ALABAMA (8-3): Shannon Hale (team-best 12.9 points per game) has missed the last three contests with what coach Avery Johnson described as a “private medical situation” in talks with reporters. Hale returned to practice Monday for the Crimson Tide, but will need to work back to his normal amount of minutes. “I think there’s going to be a progression back to his normal workload,” Johnson said in conference call with reporters. “I could see him potentially, when he gets back and ready for games, I could see him coming off the bench and being on restricted minutes until we progress him back to his normal workload.”

TIP-INS

1. Alabama is holding teams to 66.4 points per game and 39.1 percent shooting.

2. Norfolk State is 1-6 against current members of the SEC.

3. Retin Obasohan (12.5 points per game), Alabama’s second-leading scorer, has struggled the past two games with 13 points on 2-of-15 shooting.

PREDICTION: Alabama 73, Norfolk State 65