Alabama 68, Norfolk State 49

Guard Retin Obasohan matched a career high with 23 points and Alabama stretched its nonconference home winning streak to 15 games with a 68-49 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Guard Arthur Edwards scored 15 points as the Crimson Tide (9-3) closed out the non-SEC portion of their schedule by improving to 5-0 at home with their seventh victory in the last eight games overall. Reserve forward Riley Norris added 10 points and eight rebounds for Alabama, which was 11 for 24 from 3-point range.

Obasohan was 9 for 12 from the field and 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Guard Jeff Short scored 16 points for the Spartans (5-10), who have lost six of their seven contests -- all by double digits. Short was 4 for 7 from 3-point range while his teammates were 2 for 15 from beyond the arc.

The Crimson Tide didn’t make a shot from inside the 3-point line until forward Jimmie Taylor’s dunk 6:46 into the contest gave them a 14-8 lead. Taylor finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

Norfolk State guard Brian Kelley’s basket with 3:44 remaining until halftime trimmed Alabama’s lead to 33-28 and were the final points of the period as the teams combined for five turnovers and missed their final six shots from the field.

The Crimson Tide scored the first six points of the second half before guard Zaynah Robinson’s 3-pointer snapped a 5:45 scoreless drought for the Spartans. Alabama sealed the victory by scoring 12 straight points to take a 64-38 lead on Norris’ 3-pointer with 5:03 to play.

Crimson Tide forward Shannon Hale (11.6 points per game) returned after missing three contests because of what coach Avery Johnson called a “private medical situation.” Hale recorded two points off the bench while missing all three of his field goal attempts and committing three fouls.