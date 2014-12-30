Preview: Norfolk State at Baylor

Baylor struggled against an inferior opponent in its last game and the No. 22 Bears will try to avoid another lapse when they host Norfolk State on Tuesday night. Baylor went the last six minutes without a field goal Dec. 22 against Southern before holding on for a four-point victory against the 3-9 Jaguars. Norfolk State’s toughest opponent thus far this season was No. 5 Virginia on Nov. 16, and the Spartans lost by 28.

Baylor forward Johnathan Motley seems to be adjusting quickly to the college level, as the 6-9 freshman is averaging 19 points over the last three games to bump his season average to 10, and has combined for 11 blocks in the last two games and grabbed 11 rebounds the game before that. He teams well with 6-8, 280-pound forward Rico Gathers to give the Bears a very physical front line. Taurean Prince is a 6-7 wing for the Bears who leads the team in scoring at 11.4 and has connected on 16-of-28 from 3-point distance this season, including 5-of-7 in the past three games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest

ABOUT NORFOLK STATE (9-5): Norfolk State has a shooter who can give Baylor problems if he gets rolling. Jeff Short has made at least three 3-pointers in each of the last three games and the 6-4 Fordham transfer is converting 42.9 percent of his attempts from deep. RaShid Gaston gives the Spartans good size up front and the 6-9, 240-pound junior comes in averaging 17.1 points and 11.6 rebounds in the last seven games.

ABOUT BAYLOR (10-1): Kenny Chery is trying to get back to the level he was at the final six weeks of last season, when he averaged 14.4 points over the closing 14 games, including a trip to the Sweet 16. Chery didn’t look right before missing four games with a foot injury earlier this season and still seemed hesitant in the two games following his return. The 5-11 guard from Montreal looked more like himself against Southern, scoring 11 points and matching his season highs of seven assists and three steals.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor has won 11 straight home games, tied for the third-longest streak in the 27-year history of Ferrell Center.

2. Baylor is 70-5 when leading at the half during the past four seasons.

3. Norfolk State has won the rebounding battle in 11 straight games and 12 of 14 this season.

PREDICTION: Baylor 73, Norfolk State 51