(Updated: CHANGES Gathers rebounds to 11 in Para 2)

No. 22 Baylor 92, Norfolk State 51: Royce O‘Neale scored a career-high 23 points as the Bears took over in the second half against the visiting Spartans.

O‘Neale, a 6-6 junior forward, shot 5-for-6 from 3-point range for Baylor, which won its 12th straight home game. Rico Gathers finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for his Big 12-leading sixth double-double this season and Taurean Prince and Al Freeman added 13 points apiece off the bench for the Bears (11-1).

Jeffrey Short scored 23 points to lead Norfolk State (9-6). D’Shon Taylor added 11 points and four steals for the Spartans.

The game was close during the first half and Baylor trailed by as many as five on two occasions before a 9-0 run erased the final advantage. The Bears took a 32-27 lead into the break before a 3-pointer by O’Neale and Motley’s fast-break layup off a turnover quickly extended the lead to double figures.

Norfolk State called timeout and Malik Thomas scored on the ensuing possession for Norfolk State, but that would represent the final points for a 4:25 stretch. The Bears ended any hopes of an upset with an 18-0 run that put them up 55-29 with 14:44 left in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baylor came into the game ranked 11th in the nation in scoring defense at 55 points a game. … The Bears have held 10 of 12 opponents under 30 points in the first half. …With Virginia allowing 72 points Tuesday night, Baylor is the only Division I team to hold all opponents to 66 or fewer points this season.