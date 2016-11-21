Preview: Norfolk State at Butler

Butler looks to move to 4-0 on the season when it hosts Norfolk State on Monday in a campus game of the Las Vegas Invitational. The Bulldogs have been impressive thus far, but they can't afford to look ahead to the semifinals in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving if they want to keep their winning streak going.

Defense has been the name of the game for coach Chris Holtmann's squad, with the Bulldogs allowing 60 points a contest, forcing 18 turnovers a game and holding opponents to 43 percent shooting from the field. Junior forward Kelan Martin leads Butler in scoring at 18.7 points, but there are six players averaging at least eight points a game. One area where the Bulldogs have struggled a bit is hitting the glass, where the 6-7 Martin leads the way with 5.3 a game. The Spartans come in off a 23-point loss at Vanderbilt on Friday night in which Jonathan Wade was the lone double-figure scorer for the team with 20 points.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT NORFOLK STATE (2-2): Wade is looking like the go-to guy for the Spartans this season with his team-leading 21.8 point and 7.8 rebound averages. But for Norfolk State to get some wins, other need to step forward and shoot well when opponents focus on Wade. Against Vanderbilt on Friday, the Spartans hit 30 percent from the field and made just two 3-pointers, giving Wade nearly no support in a blowout loss.

ABOUT BUTLER (3-0): Freshman Kamar Baldwin hasn't looked like a first-year player so far for the Bulldogs, ranking second on the team in scoring at 10.7 points while coming off the bench for the first three games. Baldwin hit the game-winning jumper to beat Northwestern and has shown a lot of poise on both ends of the floor. Despite playing as a reserve, Baldwin is playing starter's minutes, averaging 22.7 a game, so expect Holtmann to keep him coming off the bench, at least for now.

TIP-INS

1. Butler shot 45.8 percent from the field in its first two games but drained 62.1 percent of its field goal attempts in the rout of Bucknell.

2. The second half has been the Bulldogs' best this year, as they've outscored opponents 131-84 after halftime.

3. Butler F Tyler Wideman has been efficient offensively, shooting 71.4 percent (10-of-14) from the field in the season's first three games.

PREDICTION: Butler 80, Norfolk State 62