Butler mauls Norfolk State 91-55

Senior guard Avery Woods paced a balanced offensive attack and Butler hammered overmatched Norfolk State 91-55 on Monday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Woods finished with a season-high 15 points before heading to the bench midway through the second half with the Bulldogs in complete command.

Five Bulldogs finished in double figures and Butler shot a sizzling 58.5 percent from the field en route to its 32nd straight win at home over a nonconference opponent.

Sophomore center Nate Fowler had a career-high 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and senior forward Andrew Chrabascz and junior forward Kelan Martin each finished with 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Butler used a 12-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Martin, to build a 24-14 lead with nine minutes left in the first half.

Norfolk State scored only three points in the final 6:30 of the first half and trailed 50-24 at intermission. The Spartans shot 28.0 percent from the floor in the first half, with their starters combining to go 1 of 10 from the floor.

All 10 Bulldogs scored in the first half.

Butler opened the second half with an 18-6 run to put away Norfolk State and allow Bulldogs coach Chris Holtmann to get a lot of his young players playing time.

Norfolk State senior guard Jonathan Wade and junior guard Micah Goss each finished with 13 points for the Spartans.

Norfolk State is picked to contend in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference but could not stack up against Butler. The Bulldogs are picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the Big East.

Butler opens play in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday against Vanderbilt. Norfolk State is also headed to the Las Vegas Invitational and will open Thursday against Bucknell.