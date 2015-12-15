Preview: Norfolk State at Cincinnati

Cincinnati won its first seven games but has dropped two of the last three as the start of conference play nears. The Bearcats attempt to bounce back from a loss to rival Xavier when they host Norfolk State on Tuesday.

Cincinnati trailed 42-26 at the half at Xavier on Saturday before a comeback effort fell short in the 65-55 setback. “We just had more aggression to us,” guard Troy Caupain told reporters of the second-half turnaround. “We went on the offensive glass. We were lazy on the defensive end (in the first half), not getting back in transition.” Turnovers were a big problem in both the loss to the Musketeers and a 78-76 setback against Butler on Dec. 2, with the Bearcats totaling 30 miscues to their opponent’s 10. The Spartans struggle to hang onto the ball at times as well and come into the meeting averaging 12.9 turnovers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORFOLK STATE (4-5): The Spartans had a three-game winning streak come to an end with an 81-60 loss at Northern Kentucky on Sunday. Leading scorer Jeff Short sparked the winning streak by shooting 60.5 percent from the field and averaging 22.3 points but slumped to 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting on Sunday. Short is putting up 21.8 points in Norfolk State’s wins but slips to 13.6 in the five setbacks.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (8-2): Senior forward Octavius Ellis is a force on the inside and is 19-of-24 from the field in the last four games to boost his shooting percentage to 63.1. The Tennessee native scored 13 points against Xavier but also committed a season-high five turnovers to bring his total to nine in the two losses. Ellis is joined in the frontcourt by Gary Clark, who shoots 62.3 percent from the field while averaging a team-best 8.1 rebounds, to give the Bearcats a tough frontline and a strong defensive presence.

TIP-INS

1. The Spartans shoot 40.8 percent from 3-point range.

2. Cincinnati ranks among the top teams in the country in scoring defense, allowing an average of 59.1 points.

3. The Bearcats have five players averaging between 11.2 and 8.6 points.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 81, Norfolk State 60