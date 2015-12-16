EditorsNote: resending to add “No. 23” to headline

No. 23 Cincinnati 75, Norfolk State 59

Cincinnati opened the game on a 15-0 run, and the 23rd-ranked Bearcats ran away from Norfolk State 75-59 Tuesday night at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Related Coverage Preview: Norfolk State at Cincinnati

Guard Farad Cobb led the Bearcats (9-2) with 20 points. Forward Gary Clark chipped in with 19 points.

Cincinnati forward Octavius Ellis scored only five points but controlled the boards with 11 rebounds and was a defensive force, blocking three shots and grabbing two steals.

After falling behind early, the Spartans (4-6) went on a mini-rally late in the first half and got within four points when guard Charles Oliver made a layup with less than two minutes left before the break.

The Bearcats closed the first 20 minutes with four consecutive free throws and led 34-26 at halftime.

Any hope the Spartans had of putting a scare into the Bearcats quickly evaporated at the start of the second half.

Clark and Cobb keyed another run, scoring 22 of the next 25 Bearcats’ points as Cincinnati opened up a 59-33 lead at the 11:50 mark.

Guard D‘Shon Taylor led the Spartans with 14 points, and guard Preston Bungei came off the bench to add 13 points. Guard Jeff Short, who was leading Norfolk State with an average of more than 17 points per game, shot 1-for-10 from the floor and scored only five points.