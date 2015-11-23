Preview: Norfolk State vs. DePaul

DePaul tries to rebound from a pair double-digit losses when it faces Norfolk State in the seventh-place game of the Paradise Jam at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, on Monday. The Blue Demons have lost three straight since winning their season opener against Western Michigan.

Depth appears to be a problem for DePaul, which has lost to South Carolina and Florida State in the tournament, and even its stars a struggling a bit. Billy Garrett Jr. (13.8 points per game) and Myke Henry (13.5 points) lead the Blue Demons in scoring. However, Henry has 13 turnovers compared to two assists and Garrett is 1-for-10 from 3-point range. Norfolk State dropped Paradise Jam games to Indiana State and Ohio by a combined 31 points.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT NORFOLK STATE (1-3): The Spartans’ lone win of the season came at home to NAIA member Washington Adventist 78-58. On the Island, their perimeter defense has been exposed as they allowed the opposition to knock down 24-of-50 attempts from 3-point range. D‘Shon Taylor had 24 against Ohio - one shy of his career high for the Spartans, who are 0-5 all time in Paradise Jam games.

ABOUT DEPAUL (1-3): The Blue Demons trailed 43-26 at the half and never recovered falling to Florida State last time out. DePaul was led by Aaron Simpson’s 20 points off the bench but the Blue Demons’ starters were in foul troubles for the second straight game and aside from Simpson got only seven points from their reserves. Simpson went 5-for-5 from 3-point range and was the first DePaul player to hit score 20 points on the season.

TIP-INS

1. Norfolk’s State Jeff Short leads the Spartans in scoring (15.5) and has been in double figures in 32 of last 33 games.

2. DePaul has scored in the sixties in all four games this season

3. DePaul is 2-3 all-time in Paradise Jam games.

PREDICTION: DePaul 74, Norfolk State 66