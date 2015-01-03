Preview: Norfolk State at Georgia

Georgia is riding a five-game win streak headinginto Saturday’s non-conference finale against visiting Norfolk State, and thelast two victories have been confidence-building battles. The Bulldogs came outof the holiday break Dec. 27 to outlast visiting Mercer 86-77 in tripleovertime and went on the road to beat Kansas State 50-46 on New Year’sEve. The win over the Wildcats was particularly mettle-testing as the visitorssaw a 15-point lead dissolve into a three-point deficit before closing out the victory with a 9-2 run.

“We’ve been in that situation a lot, last year and thisyear, so we just kept on believing in ourselves,” junior guard Charles Manntold the media. “We have a lot of confidence in each other, so Ithink that helped us get the big win.” Also included in Georgia’s five-game winstreak are victories over Colorado (64-47) and Seton Hall (65-47). NorfolkState, meanwhile, is in the midst of a six-game road trip and is coming off a season-worst92-51 loss at Baylor on Tuesday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT NORFOLK STATE (9-6): The Spartans of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference had won three straight and five of six before being held to fewer than 60 points for the first time all season. Four Norfolk State players are scoring indouble figures, led by Jeff Short (19.5 points) and RaShid Gaston (14.5), while Gaston, a 6-9 forward, ranked 20th nationally entering Friday with 9.8 rebounds pergame. Overall, the Spartans are averaging a MEAC-best 69.9 points and haveoutrebounded 12 of 15 foes but also are averaging 14.1 turnovers and 20.1personal fouls per outing.

ABOUT GEORGIA (8-3): A win Saturday would up theBulldogs’ home record to 7-0 and give them their best pre-SEC mark since 2011. Fifth-yearsenior Marcus Thornton is leading the team in scoring (14.5) and rebounding(7.5), and Mann is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists while Kenny Gaines(11.5 points) and Nemanja Djurisic (11.2 points) also are averaging in doublefigures. Defensively, Georgia ranks in the top 30 nationally in field-goalpercentage defense (30th at 37.5 percent), opponents’ 3-point percentage (27th, 28.3) and blocks pergame (28th, 5.5).

TIP-INS

1. This will be the first meeting between theteams, but Georgia is 12-0 against MEAC foes.

2. The Bulldogs are seeking their first six-gamewin streak since 2011.

3. Norfolk State’s 41-point loss at Baylor markedthe program’s largest margin of defeat since a 103-56 setback at UNLV in 2006.

PREDICTION: Georgia 80, Norfolk State 59