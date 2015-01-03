(Updated: CORRECTS to “five of its previous six” in graph 3)

Georgia 63, Norfolk State 50: J.J. Frazier scoreda career-high 20 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers, as theBulldogs wrapped up non-conference play with a rout of the visiting Spartans.

Charles Mann added 10 points and a game-high 10rebounds for his first double-double of the season, and Kenny Gaines chipped innine points for Georgia (9-3), which has its first six-game win streak since2011. The Bulldogs hit 7-of-17 3-point attempts, including Frazier’s 4-of-5 outing, and survived aseason-low four points on 1-of-4 shooting from leading scorer Marcus Thornton.

Jeff Short had 16 points, and RaShid Gaston addednine before fouling out to pace Norfolk State (9-7), which has dropped twostraight games after winning five of its previous six. The Spartans, who enteredthe day averaging 69.9 points, shot only 29.2 percent from the field, including7-of-26 from 3-point range.

Norfolk State never led but pulled within 18-17with just over seven minutes to play in the opening half. Georgia, however,caught fire and outscored the visitors 18-6 over the remainder of the period,capped by Mann’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, to take a 36-23 lead intointermission.

D’Shon Taylor hit a pair of 3-pointers as theSpartans scored the first eight points of the second half, and Short sliced theGeorgia lead to 38-34 a few minutes later with a trey just before the 13:30mark. Frazier, however, scored eight points over the ensuing five minutes asthe Bulldogs pushed their advantage back into double digits, and the visitorswould only get as close as eight points down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia improved to 7-0 at home,winning each by at least seven points. … Saturday marked Short’s 11th straight game with at least 15 points. … Georgia is 13-0all-time against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents.