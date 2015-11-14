Preview: Norfolk State at South Carolina

The fourth season under coach Frank Martin brings hope for a big step forward at South Carolina, where the Gamecocks are poised to open the season Saturday by hosting Norfolk State. The Gamecocks return five of their top six scorers from a year ago and have high expectations for a highly-touted freshman class.

It’s the first of five games in 10 days for the Gamecocks, who host Oral Roberts on Monday before traveling to the Virgin Islands for their final three games in the Paradise Jam. Martin is wary of opening the season against a Norfolk State team that has won 19 or more games each of the past four seasons, with two trips to the NCAA Tournament over that stretch. “You’re talking about a team that has a winning culture,” Martin told reporters. “That’s the hardest thing to overcome sometimes – not someone’s talent, but their fabric.” The Spartans have won 39 games in their first two seasons under coach Robert Jones but will rely heavily on newcomers this year after losing eight letter winners from a year ago.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT NORFOLK STATE (2014-15: 20-14): The Spartans return only two starters from last year’s MEAC runner-up squad, but they are the team’s primary ball-handlers and a pair of dynamic players in Jeff Short and D’Shon Taylor. Short (19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds) was named the MEAC Preseason Player of the Year, but Taylor (13 points, five rebounds) also can carry the Spartans at the offensive end. Norfolk State doesn’t return much experience in the post and expects to rely heavily on 6-8 freshman Alex Long in the paint.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2014-15: 17-16): The Gamecocks return two double-digit scorers in the backcourt in Duane Notice (11.7 points, 3.7 assists) and Sindarius Thornwell (11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds) as well as starting forwards Michael Carrera (7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds) and Laimonas Chatkevicius (8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds). The key to South Carolina’s progression, though, will be in its impressive freshman class. Forwards Chris Silva and Eric Cobb were impressive in an exhibition against Allen, and McDonald’s All-American P.J. Dozier, a 6-6 point guard, has the potential to be a major matchup problem.

TIP-INS

1. Thornwell, who led the team with 17 points versus Allen, scored in double digits 23 times last season, including each of the Gamecocks’ last five games.

2. Cobb (14) and Silva (10) combined for 24 of South Carolina’s 69 rebounds against Allen.

3. Short has scored in double figures in 29 consecutive games and did so in 33 of 34 contests last season.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 71, Norfolk State 60