Preview: Norfolk State at Vanderbilt

Most teams would happily accept one of their top scoring options shooting better than 65 percent from the field. Vanderbilt is blessed with three such players as it prepares to host the Norfolk State in a Tuesday tuneup for the Barclays Center Classic. The Vanderbilt offense has been virtually unstoppable through three games, shooting a collective 51.6 percent from the floor and coming off a 78-46 rout of Tennessee State.

Vanderbilt’s all-around performance bodes well for a team looking to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. In addition to being a top-30 team in shooting percentage, the Commodores are top 20 in rebounds (45.3 per game) and assists (19.3). They’ll look to build on their momentum against a Spartans team that defeated Texas Southern 76-66 on Saturday, but is shooting less than 40 percent through four games this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT NORFOLK STATE (2-2): The Spartans have looked strong since absorbing a 67-39 setback to powerhouse Virginia on Nov. 16, dropping a narrow decision to Boston University before knocking down 7-of-13 attempts from 3-point range and forcing 14 turnovers in the win over the Tigers. Boston University transfer Malik Thomas had a career-high 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds, his second straight impressive outing following a 19-point effort against his former school. Jeffrey Short leads the team at 17.3 points and has gone 19-for-20 from the foul line.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (3-0): It likely won’t last all season, but a trio of Commodores starters simply can’t miss so far. Center Damian Jones leads the team at 19.3 points on 68.8 percent shooting and forward Luke Kornet (15 ppg) is at 77.3 percent from the floor on the season after hitting his first nine shots en route to a career-best 24 points against Tennessee State. Freshman guard Wade Baldwin IV is shooting 73.3 percent through the first three games while averaging six assists and five rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt has four players averaging five boards, with Jones leading at 8.7.

2. Short’s teammates are shooting just 58.1 percent from the free-throw line.

3. Norfolk State also hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2012, reaching the second round before falling to Florida.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 79, Norfolk State 56