Preview: Norfolk State at Vanderbilt

With the first victory of the Bryce Drew era in the books, Vanderbilt can concentrate on fine tuning its game, beginning with Friday's Las Vegas Invitational contest against visiting Norfolk State. The Commodores beat Belmont at its own game - 3-point shooting - and freshman Payton Willis came through in the clutch much to the delight of Drew, whose team was thoroughly beaten by Marquette in his first game as coach.

"Any time you win a game, it's a great feeling," Drew told the media after Tuesday's 80-66 victory. "And I think this has even a little better feeling." The win over Belmont was a night-and-day performance over the opener in terms of shooting and turnovers, and gives the Commodores a chance to post three straight victories before heading to Las Vegas, where they face Butler and possibly No. 9 Arizona. Although cold from everywhere else, Matthew Fisher-Davis has been hot from 3-point territory, making 5-of-11, which is right in line with his 3-point percentage from last season and has helped Vanderbilt shoot 40.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Spartans come in off a pair of wins over lower division teams, but were competitive against Mississippi State in their opener, suggesting they can hang around with the Commodores, particularly with a potent scorer such as Jonathan Wade leading the way.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT NORFOLK STATE (2-1): Wade made a huge jump from last season, during which he averaged 5.9 points in 16.1 minutes. Through three games, the 6-4 senior guard has put up 22.3 points and 7.7 rebounds, including a double-double against Mississippi State. Zaynah Robinson has also improved considerably over last season, more than doubling his scoring average and raising his shooting percentage from 35.3 to 51.6.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (1-1): Luke Kornet, a 7-1 forward, is getting to the line, something he failed to do during his first three seasons, and has converted 18-of-22 attempts. The 18 points are just over half his total points on the season and puts him on pace to shatter his previous highs for makes and attempts, which came last season (49-of-71). Despite poor shooting (36.8 percent), Jeff Roberson (9.5 points) has come through in other ways for Vanderbilt, leading the team in rebounding at nine per game while sharing the team lead with three assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Spartans don't have any starters who can match up with the size of Kornet, so coach Robert Jones may be forced to start either 6-11 Bryan Gellineau or 7-0 Dan Robinson.

2. The teams played for the first time two years ago with Vanderbilt coming away with a 10-point victory at home to improve to 8-1 against teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

3. Willis, who had three points in limited minutes in the season opener against Marquette, scored all 10 of his points in the final two minutes against Belmont.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 79, Norfolk State 67