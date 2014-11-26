FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vanderbilt 63, Norfolk State 53
November 26, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

Vanderbilt 63, Norfolk State 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Vanderbilt 63, Norfolk State 53: Wade Baldwin IV poured in 13 points as the host Commodores breezed past the Spartans.

Baldwin added six rebounds and six assists for Vanderbilt (4-0), which used a 15-2 first-quarter run to fashion a comfortable lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Riley LaChance added 12 points while James Siakam and Matthew Fisher-Davis chipped in 11 apiece.

D‘Shon Taylor’s 19 points and season-high 11 rebounds paced Norfolk State (2-3), which shot 32.1 percent from the floor while making just 3-of-19 attempts from 3-point range. Malik Thomas (13 points) was the only other Spartan to reach double figures.

Norfolk State led by as many as four in the early going, but four Vanderbilt 3-pointers - including a pair by Fisher-Davis - sparked a pivotal 15-2 run that gave the Commodores a nine-point edge. The Vanderbilt defense took over from there, limiting the Spartans to one field goal over the final 7:21 to carry a 38-23 advantage into the break.

Norfolk State opened the second half the same way it ended the first, settling for one field goal in the opening 4:22 as the Commodores’ lead swelled to 18. Baldwin’s 3-pointer with 7:59 remaining stifled a short Norfolk State uprising, and the Commodores fended off a late rally to remain unbeaten.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt, which came into the game ranked 19th in the nation at 19.3 assists per game, dished out 19 against Norfolk State. ... The Spartans finished with a 42-34 rebounding advantage. ... Vanderbilt’s next game goes Friday night against Rutgers in the Barclays Center Classic.

