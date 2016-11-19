Vanderbilt easily handles Norfolk State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt survived a sluggish offensive start thanks to the second-half play of guards Matthew Fisher-Davis (18 points) and Riley LaChance (12) in a 75-52 rout of Norfolk State at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday evening.

Forward Jeff Roberson (11 points, 11 rebounds) added a double-double for Vanderbilt (2-1).

VU didn't shoot well from the field (37.5 percent) but for the third straight game, was great at the free-throw line (23-of-28, 82.1 percent).

Related Coverage Preview: Norfolk State at Vanderbilt

Norfolk State guard Jonathan Wade, who came in averaging 22.3 points, scored 20 despite being the focus of the VU defense. Thirteen came in the first half.

But he didn't have enough help from his teammates, who shot just 30 percent from the field as a team, even including Wade's 6-of-14 night.

LaChance started the second half with a steal and a contested layup in transition, and then nailed a 3 from the right side as he was knocked to the floor, hitting the free throw to give VU its biggest lead to that point at 43-28.

Moments later, LaChance hit a 3 from the left side, extending the lead to 16.

A lay-up at a free throw from Wade brought NSU within 11, but 3s by Fisher-Davis on consecutive possessions extended the margin to 52-35, with 14:04 left.

It was a slow offensive start for Vandy, which didn't get on the board until 3:01 into the contest, when center Luke Kornet hit a free throw. The 'Dores missed their first six shots from the field, and didn't connect until Roberson hit a 3 at the 16:13 mark.

A Fisher-Davis 3 from the left side at 4:19 gave VU a 27-25 lead.

A pair of free throws from Roberson, then, a 3 from LaChance from the left side in transition, propelled Vandy to a 37-28 lead at the break.