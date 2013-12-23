Preview: Norfolk State at Virginia

Virginia snapped a two-game slide with a win on Saturday and is looking to build some momentum heading toward conference play when it hosts Norfolk State on Monday. The Cavaliers are in a bit of a scoring funk and will need to find some points to get past the Spartans, who average 82.8 points and shoot better than 50 percent from the field. Virginia is down to two games left before the start of ACC play.

The Cavaliers were held to 38 points in a loss to Wisconsin on Dec. 4 and lost at Green Bay three days later to head into the exam break on a sour note. Virginia did not quite find its offense again but did come out of the break with a strong defensive effort in a 57-43 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday. “Our defense has been tremendous,” guard Justin Anderson said. “We’ve been flying around, staying on our feet, guarding people and just playing the back line the way it needs to be played.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORFOLK STATE (8-4): The Spartans will attempt to push the pace against Virginia but need to do a better job of taking care of the ball after turning it over 13 times in the second half during a 70-67 loss to Seattle on Thursday. Malcolm Hawkins leads Norfolk State in scoring and shoots better than 40 percent from beyond the arc - a trait shared by starting swingman Anell Alexis (43.5 percent). Hawkins was held to 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting and missed both attempts from beyond the arc when the Spartans suffered a 67-56 loss to the Cavaliers in the first round of the NIT last March.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (8-3): The Cavaliers made a change to their lineup during the break, going with a smaller unit that put four guards around Darion Atkins. Anderson spent some time down low in the new defensive alignment and worked well with Atkins, who had five blocks against Northern Iowa. “Maybe your defense breaks down a little bit, but when you have (Atkins) back there, five blocks, and you put (Anderson) as a four, that cleans up some mistakes you make,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “That’s huge. When those turn into a transition bucket, that’s very timely for us.”

TIP-INS

1. Alexis went 5-for-5 from the field against Seattle and is shooting 55.4 percent on the season.

2. The Cavaliers are enjoying their last home game before a stretch of four of five on the road, beginning with a trip to Tennessee and continuing into conference play.

3. Virginia G Joe Harris is 2-for-15 from 3-point range over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Virginia 68, Norfolk State 51