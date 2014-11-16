Preview: Norfolk State at Virginia

After an easy season-opening win despite a boisterous capacity crowd of 6,782 at James Madison, No. 8 Virginia returns to Charlottesville for their home opener against Norfolk State on Sunday. The Cavaliers look to continue their hot shooting and dominating inside play against the Spartans, who also opened the season with a win by defeating Division II Pfeiffer College 81-43. Virginia shot 58 percent from the field while outscoring James Madison 36-8 in the paint and winning the battle of the boards 38-27.

Starting point guard London Perrantes and reserve forward Evan Nolte return to the team after serving suspensions for the team’s preseason scrimmages and the season opener for a violation of team rules over the summer. Guard Justin Anderson, the 2013-14 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, had a game-high 18 points as a starter against James Madison, but it was his six boards that impressed Coach Tony Bennett. “His ability to defensive rebound, he had good shot selection, but on the glass was what I was looking for and I got that.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Sports Network, ESPN3

ABOUT NORFOLK STATE (1-0): The Spartans got balanced scoring against Pfeiffer with four players in double figures led by guard Malik Thomas, a graduate transfer from Boston University, with 14 points. Guard Jamal Fuentes and forward RaShid Gaston are preseason second-team all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference picks. Norfolk State lost eight seniors from last season, a group that accounted for almost 80 percent of the team’s scoring.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (1-0): Perrantes makes his season debut after finishing 2013-14 sixth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.5). Nolte, a reserve 3-point specialist, is also expected to make his first appearance. Rookies made an impact in the 79-51 victory over James Madison with redshirt freshman Devon Hall (five points, five steals starting in place of Perrantes) and freshmen Isaiah Wilkins (eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks) and Marial Shayok (six points) made their college debuts.

1. The Cavaliers are ranked their highest to start a season since 1982-83.

2. Virginia is 21-0 against teams from the MEAC.

3. Three-time national player of the year and Virginia alum Ralph Sampson, who lives in Harrisonburg, attended his alma mater’s season-opening win at host James Madison on Friday.

PREDICTION: Virginia 72, Norfolk State 52