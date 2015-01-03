Preview: North Alabama at Auburn

Auburn may have finally found what it has been lacking heading into SEC play, which follows Saturday’s non-conference game against visiting North Alabama - a Division II program. Led by senior Antoine Mason, the nation’s leading scorer a season ago, the Tigers put forth a solid defensive effort Monday to knock off Middle Tennessee State 64-48. “He challenged us, and he challenged me especially on defense,” Mason told the media of coach Bruce Pearl. “We don’t want to be just an offensive team, we want to shut people down.”

Aside from a recent double overtime victory against Xavier in which they surrendered 88 points, the Tigers have been shutting people down during their four-game win streak, limiting the other three opponents to 56.5 points per game and 38.3 percent shooting. “We built on the foundation of our defense,” Pearl told the media. “We really, really guarded. We played with effort and energy.” Mason, who averaged 25.6 points last season with Niagara, has put up 15 per game in his first season at Auburn while missing six games due to an ankle injury.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SEC

ABOUT NORTH ALABAMA (5-6): The Lions of the Gulf South Conference have four players who score in double figures, led by Brandon Herman (15 per game) and Nathan Spehr (13.6). Jere Vucica and Calvin Dade combine to average 25.5 points and 14.4 rebounds for coach Bobby Champagne, whose team leads the Gulf South in rebounding thanks in part to 8.4 per game from Marcus Landry. Spehr, a senior from Adelaide, Australia, has a career free throw percentage of 90.2 and has a chance to eclipse the school record of 85.9 percent.

ABOUT AUBURN (7-5): As if having Walker isn’t enough, the Tigers also boast another strong scorer in senior KT Harrell, who recently went past the 1,000-point mark for his career. Harrell leads Auburn in scoring at 17.3 points per game and is one of its better shooters at 44.9 percent, including 40.3 percent from 3-point range. Cinmeon Bowers, a junior college transfer, also scores in double figures (13.2), but his most important contribution comes on the glass as the nation’s No. 5 rebounder entering Friday at 11.3 per contest.

TIP-INS

1. With Mason (2,024 points) and Harrell (1,055), Auburn is the lone Division I team with a 2,000-point scorer and a 1,000-point scorer.

2. The Tigers have 50 more turnovers (177) than assists (127).

3. Mason is the son of Anthony Mason, who played for six teams during 13 seasons in the NBA, most notably the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.

PREDICTION: Auburn 85, North Alabama 65