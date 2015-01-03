(Updated: CORRECTS Auburn’s second-half opening run, first sentence, fifth graph. CORRECTS time of eight-point lead, first sentence, fifth graph. CORRECTS rebounding totals, third notebook item.)

Auburn 82, North Alabama 61: KT Harrell matched his season high with 25 points as the Tigers outlasted the visiting Lions to win their final non-conference game of the season.

Harrell made 9-of-16 from the field, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds for Auburn (8-5). Antoine Mason had 15 of his 18 points in the second half and Cinmeon Bowers recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who trailed for most of the first half.

Nathan Spehr had 17 points and four assists and Marcus Landry added 12 points for Division II North Alabama (5-7). Brandon Herman and Jere Vucica combined for 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Lions.

Six early turnovers and 4-of-12 shooting by Auburn gave the Lions the opportunity to take leads of 11-3 and 19-10 during the opening 10 minutes of the first half. The Tigers eventually closed the gap before taking their first lead at 23-22 on a 3-pointer by Harrell en route to a 32-30 edge at the break.

Auburn opened the second half with a 10-3 run, but the Lions quickly answered with a pair of 3-pointers and trailed by only eight points with 12:03 remaining. Mason’s three-point play put the margin at 12 points with fewer than five minutes left, but the Lions would get no closer than 10 before Auburn pulled away in the closing minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North Alabama opened the game 6-of-13 from the floor and held a 9-0 advantage in second-chance points. ... The Lions trailed by two at the half despite shooting 1-of-9 from beyond the arc and attempting just two free throws. ... K.C. Ross-Miller and Malcolm Canada combined for 11 assists and seven steals for Auburn, which finished with a 43-32 edge in rebounding.