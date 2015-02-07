Preview: North Carolina at Boston College

No. 13 North Carolina looks to end its first losing streak of the season and perhaps take out some frustration when it visits Boston College on Saturday. After the Tar Heels’ second straight second-half swoon in a 75-64 loss to No. 3 Virginia on Monday, leading scorer Marcus Paige challenged his teammates to step up their game. “We’ve got to have guys look in the mirror and decide they’re going to change, buy in, and then some good things will happen,” he told reporters after a locker room rant.

Paige had a team-high 15 points and Brice Johnson added 14 in the loss to the Cavaliers, which marked just the fifth time all season that North Carolina has been held under 70 points. While the Tar Heels rank as the top offense (75.5) in ACC play, the Eagles rank 14th (59.4), but they did finish strong in a 71-63 loss at No. 10 Notre Dame on Wednesday. Olivier Hanlan had 14 of his season-high 24 points in the final four-plus minutes to make what was once a 25-point game more respectable for Boston College, which has lost three straight.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (17-6, 7-3 ACC): One area the Tar Heels should dominate Saturday is on the boards, as they lead the way with rebounding margin (plus-9.2) in ACC play, while the Eagles are 14th (minus-5.4). Johnson had a team-high eight rebounds against Virginia after hauling in at least 10 in five of his previous seven contests for a squad that ranks second nationally in offensive rebounding percentage (42.4). He is averaging 8.6 boards in North Carolina wins and six in its losses.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-12, 1-8): The Eagles have contested elite teams of late, giving then-No. 2 Virginia a good run before fading in the final five minutes Jan. 17, pulling within a point with five minutes left against a ninth-ranked Louisville team last week and then outscoring the Fighting Irish by a 30-19 margin in the final 10-plus minutes on the road. Still, head coach Jim Christian is not pleased with just staying close and wants more support for Hanlan from established guys such as senior Patrick Heckmann, who was 1-of-7 from the floor and turned the ball over five times against Notre Dame. “We have to have everyone on our team come to play, and we had some key guys not play hard or well tonight,” Christian told reporters.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels have won five straight meetings by an average of 16 points.

2. North Carolina G Nate Britt is 7-for-12 from 3-point range over his last three games after going 13-for-40 over his first 20 games.

3. Boston College is 0-8 when trailing at halftime.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 72, Boston College 65