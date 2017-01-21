Preview: North Carolina at Boston College

Ninth-ranked North Carolina has battled back from a loss in its ACC opener to join a first-place tie atop the conference and looks to avoid a letdown when it visits Boston College on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels have won five straight games since losing at Georgia Tech and coach Roy Williams earned his 800th victory in Monday’s 85-68 triumph against Syracuse.

“We all knew about it,” North Carolina junior forward Theo Pinson told reporters of the milestone, “so we tried to do everything we could to take care of business.” The Tar Heels pulled out an overtime victory at Clemson before winning three of the last four by double digits with Pinson back from a foot injury and will have to be alert against Boston College, which has won two of three ACC games at home. However, the Eagles have lost four of the past five overall and fell 71-54 to Virginia on Wednesday while shooting just 38.5 percent from the field. Boston College’s leading scorer Jerome Robinson will be looking to bounce back after a nine-point performance against the Cavaliers.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (17-3, 5-1 ACC): Senior forward Isaiah Hicks is coming off consecutive 20-point games for the first time in his career, is shooting 60.5 percent from the field and played 30 minutes without a foul against Syracuse. Junior swingman Justin Jackson leads the team in scoring (18.0) and junior guard Joel Berry II is close behind (15.8) despite scoring 10 on just seven shots last game. The Tar Heels are expecting to get freshman forward Tony Bradley (8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds) back in the lineup after he missed the last two games with a concussion.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-10, 2-4): The Eagles have struggled to 53 and 54 points while shooting under 40 percent from the field in two games since an inspiring 74-66 victory over North Carolina State. Senior forward Connar Tava scored 12 and sophomore guard Jordan Chatman had 16 off the bench against Virginia while the Eagles’ top three scorers combined for just 19. Robinson leads the team at 19.6 points per game, freshman guard Ky Bowman (11.9) scored 10 combined the last two and sophomore forward A.J. Turner (9.6) had three field goals total in the past two outings.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina senior F Kennedy Meeks is fourth on the team in scoring (12.7) and leads the way in rebounding (9.7).

2. Turner tops the Eagles in assists (3.5 per game), but has not recorded one in the last three contests.

3. The Tar Heels, who lead the nation is rebound margin (plus-14.4), have won nine in a row against Boston College.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 82, Boston College 64