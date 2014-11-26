Preview: North Carolina vs. Butler

Talented point guard Marcus Paige looks to raise his game in the next three days as sixth-ranked North Carolina begins play in the Battle 4 Atlantis against unbeaten Butler on Wednesday in the Bahamas. The ACC preseason Player of the Year shot 37.9 percent from the field while averaging 12 points in three easy victories to open the season and the competition gets much tougher for the Tar Heels. The Bulldogs have won three games by an average of 35 points and are giving up 48 per contest.

Paige averaged 17.5 points and 4.2 assists last season while draining 86 from 3-point range and is a consensus preseason All-American who will test a veteran Butler squad on the perimeter. The Bulldogs have taken advantage of inferior competition in the early going, including an 80-39 victory over Loyola (Md.) last Saturday. Junior guard Kellen Dunham leads the way for Butler while draining 10 of his 15 attempts from 3-point range.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (3-0): Paige has struggled inside the arc, but made 7-of-14 from 3-point range and has turned the ball over only two times in the early going while leading an offense that is averaging 89.7 points. Sophomore Kennedy Meeks is emerging as a major factor for the Tar Heels inside, averaging 16.7 points and 11 rebounds, along with Brice Johnson (14.7, 7.7). Freshman swingman Justin Jackson has been impressive, making 17-of-27 from the field with 10 assists and two turnovers.

ABOUT BUTLER (3-0): Dunham has been on target, shooting 58.1 percent from the field and averaging 19 points, but how far Bulldogs go might be determined how much scoring support he gets. Freshman forward Kelan Martin had a breakout game against Loyola while pouring in 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds after going scoring 12 total in the first two contests. Roosevelt Jones has returned from a wrist injury that sidelined all of last season to average 10.7 points and 7.3 assists early on.

TIP-INS

1. Meeks has two double-doubles and was one rebound shy of a third this season after recording only two all of 2013-14.

2. Seven different players have scored in double figures through the first three games for Butler

3. The Bulldogs defeated North Carolina 82-71 in the last meeting at the 2012 Maui Invitational to even the all-time series at 2-2.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 80, Butler 68