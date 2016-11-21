Preview: North Carolina at Chaminade

North Carolina looks to continue its past dominance in Hawaii on Monday as the sixth-ranked Tar Heels tip off the Maui Invitational with a first-round matchup against Division II host Chaminade. The Tar Heels improved to 31-5 all-time in the 50th state on Friday as five players scored in double-figures in an 83-68 win over Hawaii in Honolulu.

With a frontcourt of Kennedy Meeks, Justin Jackson, Isaiah Hicks and Tony Bradley, the Tar Heels have the size to dominate most teams, especially a Chaminade squad whose two tallest starters check in at 6-foot-7. The 6-foot-11 Bradley, averaging 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds, became the first North Carolina freshman since Brandan Wright in 2006 to begin his college career with four consecutive double-digit scoring games when he finished with 10 points against the Rainbow Warriors. The Tar Heels have scored 83 or more points in its four wins over Tulane, Chattanooga, Long Beach State and Hawaii, but coach Roy Williams is far from satisfied with his team’s defensive effort. “We’ve got to get everybody caring about it a little bit more on the defensive end,” Williams told reporters. “If you can’t guard the basketball, it’s hard to play.”

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (4-0): Junior point guard Joel Berry II entered Friday’s game averaging a team-high 21.3 points, but he missed all five of his 3-point attempts and was held to two points. The frontcourt has been led by Meeks and Bradley’s combined 39 offensive rebounds, but sophomore guard Kenny Williams is also helping out on the glass with 4.8 boards per game. Hicks is shooting a team-high 69.7 percent and averages 13.3 points for the Tar Heels, who are aiming for their first 5-0 start since 2011-12 and have 10 players averaging double-figures in minutes.

ABOUT CHAMINADE (2-0): Senior guard Rohndell Goodwin averages 24 points to lead the Silverswords, who were picked to finish sixth in the PacWest preseason poll and opened with a 92-81 win over Alaska Anchorage before cruising to an 80-66 win over Alaska on Nov. 12. Goodwin is a former Northern California junior college player of the year who combines with senior point guard Sam Daly to give the Silverswords a potent backcourt. “The guys have faith and believe in themselves,” coach Eric Bovaird told reporters. “They believe they can play with (North Carolina). We’re one of the top offensive teams in Division II, and we believe we can score on anybody.”

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina won the Maui Invitational in 2004 and 2008 and later won the national championship in each of those seasons.

2. The Tar Heels downed the Silverswords, 112-70, in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational on Nov. 12, 2012.

3. The winner will play either Connecticut or Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 88, Chaminade 67