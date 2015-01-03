Preview: North Carolina at Clemson

No. 20 North Carolina, which has won four games in a row since an 84-70 loss at No. 1 Kentucky on Dec. 13, travels to Clemson on Saturday in the ACC opener for both schools. The Tar Heels are looking for their sixth win in their last seven trips to Clemson and defeated the Tigers 80-61 in the only meeting last season in Chapel Hill. It marks the start of a rugged three-game stretch to open conference play for the Tar Heels, who return home to host No. 13 Notre Dame on Monday and No. 6 Louisville on Jan. 10.

Clemson will be in search of its third top-30 RPI win of the season. The Tigers already defeated No. 22 LSU (64-61) and No. 27 Arkansas (68-65 in OT) and now get the Tar Heels -- who are No. 24 in the latest RPI released by the NCAA -- before playing three consecutive road games at Louisville, Pittsburgh and Virginia and then hosting Syracuse. “We’re certainly going to get a great test through the first five games of the league,” coach Brad Brownell told reporters.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (10-3): Junior point guard Marcus Paige leads the Tar Heels in scoring (13.6) and has made 30 3-pointers in 86 attempts. North Carolina has one of the nation’s top frontlines, led by 6-foot-9, 280-pound Kennedy Meeks, who is averaging 12.8 points and a team best 8.9 rebounds, and 6-foot-9 Brice Johnson, who is averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Junior swingman J.P. Tokoto is shooting a team best 41.2 percent from 3-point range and averages 9.4 points per game.

ABOUT CLEMSON (8-4): Tough defense has been a staple under fifth-year coach Brownell and this year is no different as the Tigers are holding opponents to 61.7 points and 39.2 percent shooting. Jaron Blossomgame, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward, leads the team in both scoring (13.7) and rebounding (8.6). Guard Rod Hall is averaging 9.5 points and has 329 career assists, which ranks 15th in school history.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina is 50-11 in ACC openers but has lost its last two -- both on the road -- at Wake Forest last season and Virginia.

2. Meeks and Blossomgame are tied for the ACC lead in double-doubles with five.

3. North Carolina coach Roy Williams is 58-32 (64.4 percent) in ACC road games, the second best road-game winning percentage in conference history.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 76, Clemson 70