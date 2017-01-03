Preview: North Carolina at Clemson

Clemson looks to build off an inspiring comeback victory and extend its winning streak to 10 games when 16th-ranked North Carolina pays a visit for an ACC contest Tuesday night. The Tigers trailed by 10 with under five minutes to go in their league opener Saturday before scoring the game’s final 15 points for a 73-68 win at Wake Forest while North Carolina was getting upset at Georgia Tech.

“We have grit,” Clemson junior forward Donte Grantham told reporters after the win. “In the final stretch we knew we were a good team and we knew we had a run still left in us. We just happened to have the last run in the game.” The Tigers boast plenty of offensive options and will need them all against the Tar Heels, who struggled to 33.3 percent shooting in the 75-63 setback against Georgia Tech but score 87.9 per contest overall. North Carolina, which has not lost to Clemson in almost seven years, missed 21 of 26 tries from 3-point range and turned the ball over a season-high 20 times in the loss to the Yellow Jackets. “If we don’t take teams more serious, we’re going to be 0-2, 0-3, 0-4,” Tar Heels’ leading scorer Justin Jackson told reporters. “. … As a team, we played awful. As individuals, we played awful.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (12-3, 0-1 ACC): The Tar Heels hope to have a healthier Joel Berry II (13.9 points per game) on Tuesday as the junior guard was bothered by illness the last two games, making just 3-of-17 from the field. Jackson, a junior swingman, is scoring 17.4 per game and hopes to help North Carolina avoid its sixth 0-2 ACC start in its history. Senior forwards Kennedy Meeks (12.7 points, team-high 9.5 boards) and Isaiah Hicks (12.3 points) each shoot at least 53 percent from the field and lead a team that stands third in the nation with a plus-13.7 rebounding margin.

ABOUT CLEMSON (11-2, 1-0): Senior forward Jaron Blossomgame is doing his thing, averaging 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds, while five other players are chipping in by scoring between nine and 11 per contest. Grantham recorded his first career double-double against Wake Forest (11 points, 10 rebounds) and sophomore guard Marcquise Reed, a transfer from Robert Morris, scored a season-high 21 in his ACC debut. Sophomore guard Shelton Mitchell struggled to 1-of-8 shooting on Saturday, but had five assists and Clemson is 9-0 since he returned from a knee injury.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 130-20 and own eight consecutive victories over the Tigers.

2. North Carolina senior G Nate Britt matched his season high with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting Saturday.

3. Clemson’s senior C Sidy Djitte has scored in double figures just once in the last nine games, but leads the team in rebounding (8.9).

PREDICTION: North Carolina 80, Clemson 71