Preview: North Carolina at Davidson

Before a trip to the Bahamas for three games in three days, No. 6 North Carolina has a more standard road test Saturday, traveling a couple of hours to face long-time foe Davidson in Charlotte, N.C. The Tar Heels will be one of eight teams playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis starting Wednesday in the Bahamas, where they face Butler and then two other yet-to-be-determined opponents. The on-campus portion of the event saw North Carolina roll past Robert Morris by a 103-59 margin Sunday.

Big men Brice Johnson and Kennedy Meeks combined for 44 points on 16-of-22 shooting in limited action as coach Roy Williams was able to spread out the playing time in the team’s biggest rout since Nov. 19, 2012. Davidson has also been impressive out of the gate, stomping Campbell 86-51 on Tuesday behind a career-high 20 points by Jake Belford. The Wildcats took the Tar Heels to overtime at Chapel Hill last season before sustaining a 97-85 defeat, its fifth straight in a series that began in 1911.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Time Warner Cable Sports

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (2-0): Marcus Paige was selected as the preseason ACC Player of the Year but is barely the third-best scorer on the team and has just one rebound and five assists through two games. However, that’s probably a good thing, as it stands as an indication that the support is there for last season’s leading scorer, and Johnson and Meeks are leading that charge amid a challenge from Williams. “I thought last year those guys had some good games, some really good games, every now and then,” Williams said while comparing the two forwards to previous Tar Heel greats. “But it’s got to be on a consistent basis like Tyler Zeller, John Henson, Tyler Hansbrough, Sean May.”

ABOUT DAVIDSON (2-0): The Tar Heels will be marking guard Brian Sullivan from the start after he poured in a career-high 33 points with seven 3-pointers in last season’s encounter. However, the junior guard is mired in an early season slump, making just 3-of-19 shots, including 2-of-10 3-pointers. Jordan Barham has been filling the gap with 24 points in 27 minutes on the young season and buried all seven of his shot attempts in the win over Campbell.

TIP-INS

1. Barham is a 63.1 percent shooter over the last two seasons.

2. Tar Heels G J.P. Tokoto, who had 10 assists against Robert Morris, recorded career highs in points (22), rebounds (11), steals (five) and blocks (four) in the game against Davidson last season.

3. Paige needs 95 points to become the 71st player in North Carolina’s storied history to reach 1,000.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 85, Davidson 73