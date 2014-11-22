No. 6 North Carolina 90, Davidson 72: Kennedy Meeks finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Tar Heels past the Wildcats in Charlotte, N.C.

Justin Jackson scored 18 points and Marcus Paige added 13 for North Carolina (3-0), which had a 51-42 rebounding advantage and recorded nine blocks. J.P. Tokoto had 10 points and seven boards as the Tar Heels defeated their in-state foe for the sixth straight time.

Peyton Aldridge made 6-of-10 3-pointers en route to 25 points to lead Davidson (2-1), which fell to 1-5 all-time in games played at TWC Arena in Charlotte. Tyler Kalinoski chipped in 12 points on 4-of-18 shooting as the Wildcats shot 33.8 percent from the floor.

Aldridge had eight points to help Davidson claim an early 12-7 lead but North Carolina had runs of 8-0 and 11-0 to build a 46-34 halftime lead. Paige’s 3-pointer with just under 13 minutes remaining in the game gave the Tar Heels a 59-44 advantage.

The Wildcats tried to rally several times down the stretch and pulled within 11 on Oskar Michelsen’s triple with eight minutes to go, but Isaiah Hicks had a dunk on the other end and Paige buried another from beyond the arc to make it 75-58 with 6:23 left. North Carolina cruised from there, recording its biggest lead at 88-64 on Tokoto’s dunk with 1:43 to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wildcats G Brian Sullivan, who scored a career-high 33 points in an overtime loss at North Carolina last season, missed all eight of his 3-point tries and finished with four points. ... Tar Heels F Brice Johnson added nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks. ... North Carolina next plays Butler on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas.