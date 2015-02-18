Preview: North Carolina at Duke

Duke freshman Jahlil Okafor receives his first opportunity to experience the school’s rivalry with North Carolina when his No. 5 Blue Devils host the No. 16 Tar Heels on Wednesday. The standout has nine double-doubles and also became the fourth Duke freshman with 10 or more 20-point games in a season when he had 23 points and 13 rebounds in last Saturday’s 80-72 win over Syracuse. The Blue Devils have won five straight games while the Tar Heels have lost three of four.

Slumping North Carolina is tied for fourth place in the tough ACC and is coming off an 89-76 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday in which it allowed the Panthers to shoot 64.9 percent from the field. The Tar Heels are playing their third consecutive road game – though this one is the short bus ride from Chapel Hill to Durham – and fourth in five games. Duke is hard to beat at home, going 11-1 with the lone loss occurring against Miami on Jan. 13.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (18-7, 8-4 ACC): Guard Marcus Paige continues to play through a foot ailment and it caught up to him against Pittsburgh when he had just eight points to end a streak of six consecutive double-digit outings. Paige leads the Tar Heels in scoring (13.9), 3-point baskets (60) and steals (35) while forwards Brice Johnson (12.5 points, team-best 7.8 rebounds) and Kennedy Meeks (12.4 points, 7.6) excel in the frontcourt. Forward Isaiah Hicks recently moved into the starting lineup and scored a career-best 21 points against Boston College on Feb. 7 but tallied only five points in the loss to Pittsburgh.

ABOUT DUKE (22-3, 9-3): Guard Quinn Cook has scored in double digits in seven of the last eight games, including a season-best 26 points against Florida State en route to winning ACC Player of the Week honors. Cook is averaging 14.8 points – second behind Okafor (18.2 points, team-best 9.3 rebounds) – and has made 65 3-pointers, knocking down at least one in 35 consecutive games, tied for second in school history with J.J. Redick (2006). Guard Justise Winslow (11.4) and point guard Tyus Jones (11.3 points, 5.3 assists) also average in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has won eight of the past 11 meetings.

2. Paige has 191 career 3-pointers, two behind seventh-place Dante Calabria (193 from 1992-96) and six behind No. 6 Hubert Davis (197 from 1988-92).

3. Okafor has scored in double figures in all 25 games.

PREDICTION: Duke 82, North Carolina 74