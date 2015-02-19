Duke rallies past North Carolina in OT thriller

DURHAM, N.C. -- The first taste of college basketball’s biggest rivalry left quite an impression on Duke guard Tyus Jones.

The freshman put an imprint on Wednesday night’s game as well.

Fourth-ranked Duke scored four consecutive points late in overtime to pull out a 92-90 victory over 15th-ranked North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“It was unbelievable,” Jones said of the scene. “It’s the best rivalry, and you can tell why.”

Jones and guard Quinn Cook scored 22 points apiece for Duke (23-3, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

“Tyus has heart,” Duke forward Amile Jefferson said, knowing Jones keyed a comeback late in regulation. “It seems like every time we need a play, he’s there to provide it for us.”

Freshman center Jahlil Okafor scored on a power move into the lane with 1:44 left to put Duke ahead 90-89. Cook converted one of two foul shots with 31 seconds to play.

North Carolina forward J.P. Tokoto missed a jumper with seven seconds left. Cook then sank one of two at the free-throw line for a three-point margin before North Carolina set up for a final play with 4.7 seconds remaining.

Duke fouled guard Nate Britt, who made the first attempt but missed the second. The Tar Heels were unable to secure the rebound.

”One team had to win and one team had to lose,“ Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. ”It was one possession. ... They were deserving of winning and we were, too, and that’s what made it such a great game.

“It’s tough for this game to live up to the hype. I think tonight’s game exceeded it.”

North Carolina took control of the lane in the second half, put together a big run and held a 10-point lead with less than four minutes to play.

However, Duke wiped out a nine-point hole in the last 2 1/2 minutes to force the extra session.

“For the most part, I really enjoyed the toughness and poise of my team,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “The biggest positive is the way we started the second half.”

North Carolina forward Brice Johnson said, “When we were up, we didn’t think we were going to (give up the lead). We just have to keep fighting like we did. They just made a few more plays than we did.”

Duke forward Justise Winslow added 16 points, forward Amile Jefferson had 13 points, and Okafor ended with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Johnson led North Carolina (18-8, 8-5) in regulation with 18 points and 12 rebounds, but he fouled out on Duke’s first overtime possession. Forward Kennedy Meeks also scored 18 points for the Tar Heels, while Tokoto had 15, forward Isaiah Hicks scored 12 and Britt contributed 11.

The teams played an overtime game for the first time since 2004 in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels lost in Durham for the third time in a row.

Duke shot 58.1 percent in the first half, but the Blue Devils cooled off and ended at 50.8 percent. The Tar Heels shot 45.8 percent overall.

North Carolina trailed by 13 points late in the first half, but the Tar Heels got rolling and surged ahead 54-53 less than five minutes into the second half.

“Some guys grew up tonight and some other guys have to grow up,” Williams said. “There were weird things that happened. They missed some free throws and they got the ball back.”

The Tar Heels’ first lead of the game came on Tokoko’s highlight-reel dunk. That was part of a 13-0 run.

North Carolina broke a 62-62 tie with eight points in a row. Duke went five possessions in a row without scoring.

Britt made back-to-back baskets as the Tar Heels went up 77-67.

“We just said follow your instincts and play,” Krzyzewski said. “Just play.”

After a series of miscues on both sides, Jones made two free throws with 1:16 left to pull Duke within 79-76.

Johnson made two foul shots with 47 seconds to play before Jones’ three-point play at the 41-second mark.

Johnson was back at the free-throw and missed with 39 seconds to go. Jones tied the game with 27 seconds left.

“Tyus really made some amazing plays for us,” Krzyzewski said.

North Carolina guard Marcus Paige missed a jumper, sending the game to overtime.

The Tar Heels lost for the fourth time in five games, with three of those setbacks coming against Top 10 teams.

Duke, which has won six games in a row, shot 10-for-16 on 3-pointers but only 16-for-31 on free throws.

NOTES: The teams gathered together, kneeling arm in arm, at the center circle for a pregame moment of silence in memory of retired North Carolina coach Dean Smith, who died Feb. 7. ... Duke was ranked in the Top 25 for 43 consecutive meetings with North Carolina. ... Blue Devils G Quinn Cook made his 200th career 3-point basket less than a minute into the game. ... Duke is back in action Saturday against visiting Clemson. ... After three consecutive road games, North Carolina is home Saturday against Georgia Tech. That will mark the first home game for the Tar Heels since Smith’s death.