Preview: Florida vs. North Carolina

A North Carolina-Florida meeting in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis would not have seemed far-fetched two days ago but instead, two of the country’s preeminent programs will battle it out for fifth place in Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Friday. Tar Heels coach Roy Williams decided to shake things up after losing to Butler on Wednesday by putting Joel James, Isaiah Hicks and Nate Britt in the starting lineup, and bringing Kennedy Meeks, Brice Johnson and J.P. Tokoto off the bench with the result being an overwhelming 78-56 romp over UCLA. “They pay me a lot of money to make decisions,” Williams told reporters after the game. “I was ticked off, made some decisions and it worked out fine.”

Florida seemed ticked off that UAB hung around for as long as it did in their consolation matchup, so the Gators turned up the intensity on defense to finally put away the Blazers. UAB was held without a field goal in the final 6:21 and scoreless in the last 3:59. “We just go through these lulls and these stretches and sometimes we get pretty good looks and we don’t have shots and struggle to score at times,” Florida coach Billy Donovan told reporters. “I’m trying to get our guys to understand that we can overcome that if we defend.”

ABOUT FLORIDA (3-2): The Gators’ offense can be ghastly and Donovan is correct in his assessment that they have to buy into defending. With Eli Carter (ankle) out of the lineup, they received a nice boost from Chris Chiozza, who had 13 points and six steals - all in the first half. Chiozza and Chris Walker (2-for-4) were the only Florida players who shot better than 50 percent in the game.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (4-1): Williams lineup change seemed to light a fire under the Tar Heels, which closed the first half on a back-breaking 32-11 spurt. But Williams’ reason for the shake-up was the lack of rebounding against Butler and the Bruins still held a plus-3 advantage on the glass. Florida is quite active on the backboards and grabbed 16 offensive boards against UAB.

TIP-INS

1. Chiozza’s six steals were two shy of matching the school record.

2. The Tar Heels had nine players score in the game’s first 13 minutes while UCLA had seven for the game.

3. Williams has won 400 games at North Carolina.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 68, Florida 57