Preview: North Carolina at Florida State

North Carolina looks to win its seventh game in a row when it visits Florida State on Monday. The surging Tar Heels are coming off a 75-71 victory over No. 23 Pittsburgh and hope to extend their winning run without peeking too far ahead to the Tobacco Road showdown with No. 9 Duke on Thursday. “We are just coming out with more fire and intensity, more attention to detail,” sophomore guard Marcus Paige told reporters. “We’re definitely a talented team and we’re starting to figure it out.”

Florida State snapped a two-game losing skid when it erased a 16-point deficit en route to a 67-60 victory on the road over Wake Forest on Saturday. Once considered a near lock for the NCAA Tournament, the Seminoles have dropped five of their last seven contests and are on the outside looking in with challenging games against North Carolina and Pitt on deck. “As of late for whatever reason, we have not gotten off to good starts even though we’ve had good looks with some of our best shooters getting those opportunities,” coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (17-7, 7-4 ACC): James Michael McAdoo notched his fifth double-double of the season with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds against Pitt. Paige, who leads the team in scoring (17.1) and assists (4.5), netted 18 points, including five 3-pointers against the Panthers. The Tar Heels are shooting a dismal 62.3 percent from the free-throw line and are on pace to break the 1953-54 squad’s mark of 62.9 percent as the worst in program history.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (15-10, 6-7): Ian Miller led the Seminoles with 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting off the bench against Wake Forest. Aaron Thomas tops the team in scoring (13.5) and contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds versus the Demon Deacons for his first career double-double. Miller leads the team in free-throw percentage (87.7) and has finished perfect from the line on 15 occasions this season.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina has won five of its last six games by double digits.

2. Florida State is ranked eighth nationally in field-goal percentage defense (38.6).

3. McAdoo has scored in double figures in 17 straight outings.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 75, Florida State 71